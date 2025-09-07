Shellback Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Shellback Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP owned about 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Baird R W raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $317,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,398.04. This trade represents a 25.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.