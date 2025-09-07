Sepio Capital LP Decreases Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.92.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $109,653.60. Following the sale, the director owned 3,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,575.44. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.09, for a total transaction of $27,463,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,951,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,337,668.45. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,830 shares of company stock worth $41,668,789. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $174.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.