Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 420,522 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,907,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,522 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $116,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.58.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

