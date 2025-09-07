Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $132.48 Million Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 17,308.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,566 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $132,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 820.0% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $559.08 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $513.52 and a twelve month high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $570.78 and its 200 day moving average is $572.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. This represents a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,444 shares of company stock valued at $13,586,917 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

