Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 4,044,138 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 148.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 5.03% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $548,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 323.7% during the first quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $96.14 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $99.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2498 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

