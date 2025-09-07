Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,071,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,683,000 after acquiring an additional 377,929 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy boosted its stake in Ferrari by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,407,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,078,000 after acquiring an additional 67,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,277,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,332,000 after acquiring an additional 781,587 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,661,000 after acquiring an additional 25,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,767,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,208,000 after acquiring an additional 131,945 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on RACE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research downgraded Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $531.67.

Ferrari stock opened at $489.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $479.60 and its 200-day moving average is $466.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 5.09. Ferrari N.V. has a 1 year low of $391.54 and a 1 year high of $519.10. The company has a market cap of $118.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.10.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

