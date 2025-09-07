Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Position in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,227 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.06% of Iridium Communications worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,891,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,962 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,893,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,093 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Iridium Communications by 37.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,889,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,465 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,059,000 after purchasing an additional 462,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Iridium Communications by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,945,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 234,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

IRDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

