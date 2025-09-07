Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 855.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ICU Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 27.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain acquired 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,013.16. This trade represents a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg bought 1,200 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,303.20. This trade represents a 17.75% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $131.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $196.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -86.34 and a beta of 0.86.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $543.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Friday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

