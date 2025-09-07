Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,771 GE Aerospace $GE

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Northcoast Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.
GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of GE stock opened at $279.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $284.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.21.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.
About GE Aerospace
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
