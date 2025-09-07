Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.64 Million in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,430 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 853,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after acquiring an additional 374,247 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Flex by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Flex during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Flex by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 155,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $125,042.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 301,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,945,444.76. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $514,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,607.64. This trade represents a 37.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,827 shares of company stock worth $12,550,282. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flex from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flex from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.71.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $56.58.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.860-3.060 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

