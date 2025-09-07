iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,129,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,922,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 5.1% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,598,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Innovative Wealth Building LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $96.36 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $97.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

