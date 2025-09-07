Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,279,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $914,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 199.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $66.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.46. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $66.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

