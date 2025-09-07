First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF $FTXL Shares Acquired by Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 33,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1,561.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $424,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTXL opened at $100.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $59.72 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.53 million, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

