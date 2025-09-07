JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,900 shares, agrowthof106.9% from the July 31st total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 115,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSCP. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 67,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 62,964 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 140,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 6,009 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 1,355.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,801,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,989,000 after buying an additional 1,677,459 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $47.62 on Friday. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1-year low of $46.35 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13.

About JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.