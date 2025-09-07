Critical Review: Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) vs. Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Soho House & Co Inc. and Shangri-La Asia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 1 1 3.00 Shangri-La Asia 0 0 0 0 0.00

Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Soho House & Co Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soho House & Co Inc. is more favorable than Shangri-La Asia.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shangri-La Asia has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

62.4% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 74.7% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Shangri-La Asia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -4.67% -4.02% 0.51% Shangri-La Asia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Shangri-La Asia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $1.20 billion 1.44 -$162.97 million ($0.30) -29.52 Shangri-La Asia $2.19 billion N/A $161.39 million N/A N/A

Shangri-La Asia has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Shangri-La Asia on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.



Soho House & Co., Inc. is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Shangri-La Asia



Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks. In addition, it is involved in the hotel ownership and management, and property rental and sale business; property investment; and develop and sale real estate, as well as retail and wines trading activities. The company operates hotels under the Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts, Kerry Hotels, JEN by Shangri-La, Traders Hotel, Rasa, Summer Palace, and Shang Palace, as well as CHI, The Spa at Shangri-La brand names. Shangri-La Asia Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

