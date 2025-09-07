Sylebra Capital LLC Sells 1,448,602 Shares of Five9, Inc. $FIVN

Sylebra Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,212 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,448,602 shares during the period. Five9 comprises 1.2% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $24,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 11,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Five9 by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $26.70 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 296.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.50.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Five9 had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. Analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $181,779.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,476.75. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,443 shares of company stock valued at $218,600. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

