Head-To-Head Contrast: ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) & HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and HAYS (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ManpowerGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. HAYS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ManpowerGroup pays out -378.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ManpowerGroup and HAYS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $17.85 billion 0.11 $145.10 million ($0.38) -108.59 HAYS $8.55 billion 0.15 -$10.09 million N/A N/A

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than HAYS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ManpowerGroup and HAYS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 0 5 0 0 2.00 HAYS 0 0 0 1 4.00

ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus target price of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.80%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than HAYS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ManpowerGroup has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAYS has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and HAYS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup -0.09% 7.98% 2.02% HAYS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats HAYS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based services; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent solutions. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About HAYS

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as technology, accountancy and finance, engineering, construction and property, office support, life sciences, sales and marketing, and others. Hays plc was founded in 1968 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

