First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Short Interest Up 109.4% in August

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,100 shares, anincreaseof109.4% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Price Performance

LALT opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $22.38.

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (LALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that utilizes multiple alternative strategies in an attempt to provide lower correlation and more diversified risk exposures than traditional investments over various market cycles.

