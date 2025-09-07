First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT) Short Interest Up 109.4% in August

First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF (NYSEARCA:LALT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,100 shares, anincreaseof109.4% from the July 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Price Performance
LALT opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF has a 12-month low of $19.96 and a 12-month high of $22.38.
First Trust Multi-Strategy Alternative ETF Company Profile
