Sylebra Capital LLC Sells 1,609,991 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. $PAGS

Sylebra Capital LLC lessened its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,013,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609,991 shares during the quarter. PagSeguro Digital makes up approximately 2.3% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC owned about 1.82% of PagSeguro Digital worth $45,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,603,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 870.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,271,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,121 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 147.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,877,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,811 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,577,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,318,000 after acquiring an additional 968,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.21.

PagSeguro Digital Cuts Dividend

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $930.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.10 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 150.0%. PagSeguro Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PAGS. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.