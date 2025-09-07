Sound Point Meridian Capital (SPMC) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) is one of 64 public companies in the “FIN – INVEST MGMT” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sound Point Meridian Capital to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and valuation.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
53.9% of shares of all “FIN – INVEST MGMT” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of shares of all “FIN – INVEST MGMT” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sound Point Meridian Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Sound Point Meridian Capital Competitors
|23.61%
|-11.43%
|7.94%
Dividends
Risk & Volatility
Sound Point Meridian Capital has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Point Meridian Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.24, meaning that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Sound Point Meridian Capital and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sound Point Meridian Capital
|N/A
|N/A
|12.57
|Sound Point Meridian Capital Competitors
|$3.20 billion
|$568.81 million
|14.71
Sound Point Meridian Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sound Point Meridian Capital. Sound Point Meridian Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sound Point Meridian Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Sound Point Meridian Capital
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3.00
|Sound Point Meridian Capital Competitors
|773
|3189
|3432
|78
|2.38
Sound Point Meridian Capital currently has a consensus price target of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. As a group, “FIN – INVEST MGMT” companies have a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Sound Point Meridian Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sound Point Meridian Capital is more favorable than its competitors.
Summary
Sound Point Meridian Capital competitors beat Sound Point Meridian Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared.
About Sound Point Meridian Capital
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is based in NEW YORK.
Receive News & Ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Point Meridian Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.