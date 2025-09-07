SentinelOne, Inc. $S Shares Bought by Sylebra Capital LLC

Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,573,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 959,771 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for about 9.7% of Sylebra Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $192,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 510.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 31,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $552,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,500,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,972,962.60. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 23,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $430,379.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,007,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,428,575.80. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,152 shares of company stock worth $1,660,811 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

