Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,800 shares, agrowthof105.6% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%
BSSX stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $27.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Municipal Bond ETF (BSSX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2033. BSSX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
