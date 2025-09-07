Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 808,200 shares, anincreaseof104.0% from the July 31st total of 396,100 shares. Approximately1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macro Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Macro Bank by 1,829.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macro Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Macro Bank by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMA. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Macro Bank in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research lowered shares of Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Macro Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:BMA opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Macro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.04). Macro Bank had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $834.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.51 million. Research analysts anticipate that Macro Bank will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3658 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.48%.

Macro Bank Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

