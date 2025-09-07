Short Interest in JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG) Grows By 104.8%

JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,100 shares, anincreaseof104.8% from the July 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently,9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently,9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JIADE Stock Down 13.7%

Shares of NASDAQ JDZG opened at $1.76 on Friday. JIADE has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JIADE stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in JIADE Limited (NASDAQ:JDZG – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.16% of JIADE worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JIADE Company Profile

JIADE LIMITED specializes in providing one-stop comprehensive education supporting services to adult education institutions, through a wide spectrum of software platform and auxiliary solutions. The Company’s services are primarily offered through the Kebiao Technology Educational Administration Platform.

