Contrasting Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) & MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Free Report) and MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Waitr has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiPlan has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Waitr alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Waitr and MultiPlan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waitr -111.96% N/A -209.50% MultiPlan -163.30% -12.14% -1.84%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of MultiPlan shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Waitr and MultiPlan”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waitr $130.00 million 0.00 -$206.79 million N/A N/A MultiPlan $930.62 million 1.21 -$91.70 million ($101.54) -0.69

MultiPlan has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Waitr and MultiPlan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waitr 0 0 0 0 0.00 MultiPlan 0 1 0 0 2.00

MultiPlan has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 82.10%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than MultiPlan.

About Waitr

(Get Free Report)

Waitr Holdings Inc. operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants. Waitr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.