Financial Review: TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueBlue and Heidrick & Struggles International”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue $1.57 billion 0.11 -$125.75 million ($1.15) -5.11 Heidrick & Struggles International $1.17 billion 0.89 $8.73 million $1.59 31.68

Risk & Volatility

Heidrick & Struggles International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueBlue. TrueBlue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heidrick & Struggles International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

TrueBlue has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heidrick & Struggles International has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TrueBlue and Heidrick & Struggles International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue 0 0 1 0 3.00 Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50

TrueBlue currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.26%. Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.25%. Given TrueBlue’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TrueBlue is more favorable than Heidrick & Struggles International.

Profitability

This table compares TrueBlue and Heidrick & Struggles International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue -2.21% -5.74% -2.62% Heidrick & Struggles International 2.92% 14.85% 6.24%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.2% of TrueBlue shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of TrueBlue shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats TrueBlue on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueBlue

(Get Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries. The PeopleManagement segment offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing, and commercial driver services, which includes on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The company PeopleScout segment provides recruitment process outsourcing, talent advisory services, and managed service provider solutions including sourcing, screening, hiring, and onboarding services; operates Affinix, a technology platform for sourcing, screening, and delivering a permanent workforce to its clients; talent advisory services, such as employer branding, recruitment marketing, talent insights, diversity, equity and inclusion consulting, candidate assessment, and talent acquisition strategy consulting services; and contingent labor programs including vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. TrueBlue, Inc. was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

(Get Free Report)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.