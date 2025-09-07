First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) versus Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Critical Survey

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

First Merchants pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Merchants pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 22.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Merchants has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years and Enterprise Financial Services has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. First Merchants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Enterprise Financial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $1.07 billion 2.21 $201.40 million $3.86 10.62 Enterprise Financial Services $920.75 million 2.44 $185.27 million $5.27 11.51

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Merchants and Enterprise Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 4 0 3.00 Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $48.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Enterprise Financial Services has a consensus price target of $64.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.04%. Given First Merchants’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Enterprise Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Enterprise Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 21.35% 9.88% 1.23% Enterprise Financial Services 21.28% 11.19% 1.29%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Merchants beats Enterprise Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also provides personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. The company operates banking locations in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, and Michigan counties. It also offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration, agricultural, consumer, and other loan products. In addition, it offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services; life insurance premium and sponsor finance; tax credit related lending; other deposit accounts, such as community associations, property management, third party escrow, and trust services; treasury management product and services; customized solutions and products; cash management; fiduciary, investment management, and financial advisory services; and customer hedging products, including international banking, card services, and tax credit businesses. Further, the company provides online, device applications, text, and voice banking; remote deposit capture; internet banking, mobile banking, cash management, positive pay services, fraud detection and prevention, automated payables, check image, and statement and document imaging; and controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

