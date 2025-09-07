Rise Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

Rise Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 22.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $364.00 to $317.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.91.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $341.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.87. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.32 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 2.39%.The business had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

