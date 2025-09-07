Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $3.55 Million Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 0.9% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $49.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

