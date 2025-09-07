Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 589,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,093,000 after buying an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,087.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,200. This represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Brown & Brown stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.14. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

