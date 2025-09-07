Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS Shares Sold by Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VMBS stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $44.65 and a 52-week high of $47.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

