Financial Strategies Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 475,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,416,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 5.0% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 611,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 462,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,126,000 after purchasing an additional 103,037 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 396,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3,844.5% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 39,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 38,829 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FBND opened at $46.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.