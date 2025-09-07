545 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY Bought by Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 85,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,176 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY opened at $602.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $582.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

