Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 27.3% – Here’s Why

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 440,598 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 308% from the average daily volume of 108,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Wealth Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Wealth Minerals
Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.
