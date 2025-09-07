Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. $ECC is Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s 6th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lessened its position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 809,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,587 shares during the quarter. Eagle Point Credit accounts for 4.6% of Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $6,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 79,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of ECC opened at $7.56 on Friday. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.2%. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is currently 1,527.27%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Eagle Point Credit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

