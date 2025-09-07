Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Invests $359,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 65,366 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $88.56 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $101.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.3281 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

