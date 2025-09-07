Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 23.850-24.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 23.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.0 billion-$12.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.7 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ULTA. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 target price (up from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.13.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $514.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $504.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.56. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $309.01 and a one year high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 477,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $222,794,000 after buying an additional 207,084 shares in the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 138,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,569,000 after buying an additional 78,870 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 110,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,857,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 99,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 72,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,688,000 after buying an additional 22,342 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

