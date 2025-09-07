Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 4,446 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $VIOV

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOV stock opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $102.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.27.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

