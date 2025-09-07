7,851 Shares in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF $JBND Bought by Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $217,000.

Shares of JBND stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.65 and a 52 week high of $55.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.16.

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

