Stance Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Stance Capital LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 34,567.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,335 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,985 shares during the period. Regions Financial comprises 1.9% of Stance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stance Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. Regions Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 49.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Roger W. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,638.84. This trade represents a 167.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $750,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 90,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,784.15. The trade was a 24.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

