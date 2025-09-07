Stance Capital LLC Takes Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SW. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 54.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SW opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.67. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Smurfit Westrock ( NYSE:SW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.14%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.78.

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

