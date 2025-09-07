36,181 Shares in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO Purchased by Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for 1.7% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,241,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,781,000 after buying an additional 703,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,898,000 after buying an additional 765,200 shares during the period. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,073,000 after buying an additional 509,058 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,515,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,473,000 after buying an additional 547,444 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,592,000 after buying an additional 279,421 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $64.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $64.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.56.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

