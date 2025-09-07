Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Buys New Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 47,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.