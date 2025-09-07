Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Makes New $568,000 Investment in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF $SCHJ

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHJ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,001.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 187,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 342,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 174,069 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHJ opened at $24.94 on Friday. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

