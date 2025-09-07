Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO Invests $3.07 Million in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 133,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.3% of Coordinated Financial Services Inc. CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 11,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.