Stance Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,833 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. D.R. Horton makes up approximately 2.6% of Stance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.38.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of DHI opened at $181.68 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.59 and its 200-day moving average is $133.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

