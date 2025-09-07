Stance Capital LLC Buys 1,318 Shares of Hennessy Sustainable ETF $STNC

Stance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hennessy Sustainable ETF (NASDAQ:STNC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Sustainable ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Stance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Stance Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hennessy Sustainable ETF worth $14,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Sustainable ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Sustainable ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Sustainable ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ STNC opened at $32.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.22 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.86. Hennessy Sustainable ETF has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48.

The Hennessy Stance ESG ETF (STNC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of US firms screened for ESG criteria. The fund utilizes the Blue Tractor non-transparent model. STNC was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is issued by Hennessy.

