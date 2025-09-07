Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 2,606,438 Shares of SES AI Corporation $SES

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its position in SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,069,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606,438 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.08% of SES AI worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SES AI by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SES AI by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SES AI by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in SES AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SES. Wall Street Zen cut SES AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of SES AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.75.

NYSE:SES opened at $1.09 on Friday. SES AI Corporation has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.40.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 million. SES AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SES AI Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

