Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Invests $10.08 Million in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 377,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,081,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of Amer Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amer Sports by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amer Sports by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Amer Sports by 957.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 348,329 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Amer Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Amer Sports by 812.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 820,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AS opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 3.30. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77.

Amer Sports ( NYSE:AS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.93%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Amer Sports has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KGI Securities set a $44.30 price target on Amer Sports and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered Amer Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amer Sports from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.62.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

