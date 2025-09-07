Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Has $19.56 Million Stock Position in Alcoa $AA

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 202,601 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned 0.25% of Alcoa worth $19,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,046,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,231,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of AA stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.41. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alcoa

About Alcoa

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.